Pune: PM Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Shivajinagar-Swargate Metro Line on September 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the Metro line connecting Shivajinagar District Court and Swargate in Pune on Sunday, September 29, according to local MP and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol.

In addition to inaugurating the metro corridor, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj Metro extension on Sunday, according to the Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation.

The opening of three metro stations — Kasba Peth, Mandai, and Swargate — along this route is expected to significantly decongest traffic in Pune's core areas, ease pressure on roads in other parts of the city, and improve connectivity between Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Pune, scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled due to heavy rains in the city. He was expected to flag off the Metro corridor and launch development projects worth ₹22,600 crore ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

