Mumbai Metro Increases Peak Hour Services to Meet Monsoon Season Demand

As the monsoon season engulfs the city, Mumbaikars are increasingly opting for the Mumbai Metro as their preferred mode of transport. To accommodate the surge in demand, particularly during peak hours, the Mumbai Metro has significantly increased its services. The deployment of additional trains aims to provide a more comfortable and efficient commuting experience, ensuring that residents can navigate the city with ease despite the heavy rains.

Embracing the Mumbai Metro as their go-to mode of transport, Mumbaikars are benefiting from increased services during peak hours to cater to the growing demand, especially during the monsoon season.

Last year, incessant rainfall in Mumbai submerged railway tracks, disrupted suburban train services, and affected vehicular movement, prompting residents to turn to the Mumbai Metro. According to the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), this led to Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 recording a single-day ridership of 2.14 lakh, as Metro services operated on time without major disruptions.

Currently, the financial capital of India is experiencing heavy rainfall after a brief two-day hiatus in the southwest monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy rains until Friday, June 21, predicting cloudy weather with moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day. IMD officials report that the southwest monsoon, which had initially slowed upon reaching Mumbai, is now gaining momentum and expected to progress further by June 21-22.

This resurgence is anticipated to bring relief to northern India, currently suffering from a severe heatwave. Sunil Kamble, head of the Regional Meteorological Department in Mumbai, stated, "Monsoon activity has been subdued since its onset in Mumbai, but it is gradually intensifying. Coastal Maharashtra will likely receive substantial rainfall, while central Maharashtra, including Marathwada, can expect light to moderate showers during this period."