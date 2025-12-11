Mumbai Metro Launches QR Ticketing on 14+ Apps: See Which App Supports Which Metro Line

Mumbai Metro has announced major relief for commuters travelling on the Metro 2A and 7 routes, as passengers will no longer have to stand in long queues to buy tickets. From now on, tickets for both corridors will be available on more than 14 popular mobile applications. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has taken this important decision to make travel faster and more convenient. To streamline passenger movement and reduce wait times, MMRDA has expanded its digital ticketing system, allowing travellers to access e-tickets easily and avoid the inconvenience of traditional ticket counters.

MMRDA has already been offering several digital facilities to commuters on Metro 2A (Dahisar to Andheri West) and Metro 7 (Dahisar to Gundavali). Although e-ticketing was available earlier to reduce crowding at ticket windows, the facility has now been expanded significantly. As part of these upgrades, MMRDA launched India’s first integrated ticketing application, ‘Mumbai One’, on October 8. The app has received an overwhelming response from passengers, with more than three lakh downloads recorded so far. Commuters have appreciated the ease and speed offered by the app, which has boosted the adoption of digital ticketing on these metro routes.

Which apps will offer tickets?

QR-based metro tickets are now available on more than 14 mobile applications.

Official / Primary Apps: Mumbai One – Main app for Metro Lines 2A and 7, offering integrated metro, bus and local train QR ticketing. MetroConnect3 – Dedicated app for Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line). Paytm – Primary platform for booking tickets on Metro Line 1.

General Payment & Transit Apps: Google Pay (GPay) – Supports ticket bookings across multiple lines. PhonePe – UPI-enabled app providing metro ticketing options. Vi App – Allows ticket booking through the ONDC network. Yatri – Offers both local train and metro ticket options.

Integrated & Additional Platforms: WhatsApp – Enables instant QR ticket generation for Line 3 by messaging the MMRC number or scanning station QR codes. m-Indicator – Provides route details, pass information and transit assistance. Chalo – Focused on BEST bus services but part of the city’s transit network. UTS – Official app for Mumbai suburban local train tickets. Uber / Rapido – Used for last-mile connectivity and occasionally integrated ticketing features.

Mumbai One has become the unified platform replacing older single-line metro apps, though multiple apps still support metro ticket access during the ongoing transition.

Upcoming availability for other metro lines