Mumbai Metro Launches WhatsApp-Based Ticketing Service for Lines 2A and 7; Check Details

MahaMumbai Metro has launched a WhatsApp-based e-ticketing system for passengers traveling on the Andheri West to Dahisar Metro 2A line and the Gundavali to Dahisar and Gundavali Metro 7 line. The system, aimed at enhancing passenger convenience, was inaugurated by women passengers during the Navratri festival. This initiative will help reduce the use of paper tickets and eliminate the need for passengers to stand in ticket queues.

Passengers can now obtain e-tickets by simply sending "Hi" in English to the number 8652635500 provided by MMMOCL. Following the instructions on WhatsApp, they will need to enter their travel route and specify the number of tickets required. Upon payment through UPI, net banking, credit, or debit card, a link will be generated. After scanning the QR code from the link, passengers can gain access to the metro station.

Also Read| Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Govt Extends Application Deadline – Check New Date Here.

Features of WhatsApp Ticketing Service

Passengers can purchase metro tickets by sending "Hi" to the designated WhatsApp number or by scanning a QR code. Up to six QR tickets can be bought in a single transaction, offering fast and easy access. This service allows multiple passengers to travel on a single transaction. While there is a facility fee for credit or debit card payments, UPI-based transactions come with no additional charges.

Metro ridership is growing by 5% each month. Currently, 62% of passengers use paper QR tickets, 3% use mobile QR tickets, and 35% rely on NCMC cards. The WhatsApp ticketing service aims to reduce queues at ticket counters, according to Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, President of Maha Mumbai Metro.