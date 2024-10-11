Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Govt Extends Application Deadline – Check New Date Here

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 11, 2024): The Maharashtra state government has extended the deadline for women to apply for the "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana." Beneficiaries now have until October 15 to submit their applications. The extension was announced after many women were unable to apply within the previous deadline.

The scheme, launched to empower women economically, provides monthly financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries. Due to a high volume of applications and to ensure more women can benefit, the government has decided to give applicants additional time. However, the government has mandated that all applications must be submitted through Anganwadi workers till midnight.

While this is not the first time the deadline has been extended, the current extension comes amid speculation that the state may soon enter a pre-election period. With the state assembly elections looming, this may be the last opportunity for women to apply for the scheme until after the polls.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently assured the public that the Ladki Bahin scheme is a permanent initiative. “The scheme is permanent, and we have allocated Rs 46,000 crore for it,” Shinde said at a recent event. He also promised to gradually increase the monthly stipend from the current Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 3,000.

