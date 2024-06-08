Mumbai Metro Line 1 Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With 11 Lakh Trips; Shares Video of Its Journey

The First Metro line in Mumbai, between Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor, completed 10 years of service on Saturday. The 12-km stretch of Mumbai Metro launched on June 8, 2014, and has run 11 lakh trips since then.

“Mumbai Metro One has successfully completed 11 lakh trips with more than 99% punctuality since it began operations a decade ago,” Mumbai Metro One Private Ltd spokesperson said, reported by Times of India.

Also Read | Mumbai: MMRC to Plant 2,600 Trees Along Metro 3 Line in Environmental Effort.

Mumbai Metro shared on X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate 10 years Anniversary.

According to the TOI report, Metro Line 1 has 12 stations, starting from Versova in the western suburbs and ending at Ghatkopar in the eastern suburbs. In the last 10 years of service, the 16 trains of Mumbai Metro 1 have travelled over 12.6 crore kilometres, averaging around 7.9 lakh km per train.

The Andheri and Ghatkopar lines of Mumbai Metro, which connect major junctions, accommodate approximately 4.5 lakh commuters on weekdays by operating 418 trips daily. Service intervals are about 3.5 minutes during peak hours and 7 minutes during off-peak hours.