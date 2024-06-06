Mumbai: MMRC to Plant 2,600 Trees Along Metro 3 Line in Environmental Effort

Mumbai: The Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will plant 2,600 trees at stations and around stations on the Metro 3 line. The MMRC has awarded three contracts for the plantation. More than 500 trees have been planted near 13 of these metro stations, the MMRC said.

The MMRC had cut down trees that were obstructing the construction of the metro line. Some trees were also relocated. However, trees were not planted on that scale. Environmentalists had also alleged that many of the trees planted did not survive. Later, the court also pulled up the MMRC. The MMRC had assured the court that trees would be planted in the vicinity of metro stations. Accordingly, 2,600 trees will be planted at metro stations and neighboring areas of Metro Line 3.

So far, more than 500 trees have been planted.

1) Selected contractors will supply, plant, and maintain the trees planted in the nursery for three years. These trees will be planted at the original site after the construction of the stations is completed.

2) More than 500 trees have been planted near 13 metro stations including SEEPZ, MIDC, Shitladevi, Dadar, Siddhivinayak, Science Museum, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central, CSMT, Churchgate, Vidhan Bhavan and Cuffe Parade, officials said.

3) Trees will be planted once the construction activities are completed and more space is available, the MMRC said.

These trees will be planted:

These trees include flowering plants, ornamental trees, ever-green trees, and trees that are 7 years old and about 15 feet tall. The tree species selected for the plantation drive at Malu place include Mahogany, Bakul, Peepal, Sonchafa, Nilmohor, Taman, Kadamba, Desi-Almond, Akash-Neem, Spathodia, Tabebuya, Umbrella-Tree, Saptaparni, Peepal, Pangara, Wild Almond, Chafa etc.