Mumbai Metro Line 1 Update: Trains to Run Full Route With Higher Frequency From June 16

The services on Mumbai Metro Line 1 will improve from June 16. Sharing the details on microblogging site X, Mumbai Metro One’s official handle posted that Metro frequency will increase and all trains will run from Ghatkopar to Versova. In March, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced it would operate trains with a shorter turnaround between Andheri and Ghatkopar for crowd management purposes. In a survey in March, they operated alternate trains to Andheri and Versova from Ghatkopar as the majority of the crowd got down at stations till Andheri. Now they have decided to run trains on the full route with a higher frequency. Mumbai Metro One posted on X, “Effective 16th June 2025, enjoy increased frequency during peak hours for a smoother, faster commute. All trains will now run the full stretch from Ghatkopar to Versova.”

Approximately 85% of commuters go from Andheri to Ghatkopar. Around 5 to 6 lakh passengers travel daily on the Ghatkopar-Versova metro route. This move of the metro will enhance services being provided to all the passengers and will also help in crowd management. During peak hours, thousands of commuters wait in the queues to board the Metro. The increased frequency and faster commute will lead to early crowd clearance on platforms and can help commuters reach their destination on/before time.

On June 8, 2014, the Metro Line One connecting Versova, Andheri, and Ghatkopar was inaugurated. The city's first east-west metro route, celebrated clocking over 111 crore passenger journeys since its launch in 2014. With about 30 crore travellers, the Ghatkopar station had the most foot traffic of the 12 stations, according to Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), which runs the 11.8-kilometre corridor. Andheri station was ranked second with 23 crore travellers. Saki Naka recorded 11 crore travellers over the years. Commuters now have a quicker and more dependable public transport option thanks to the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro Line 1, which has greatly eased east-west transit throughout Mumbai.