Mumbai Metro Line 2B: MMRDA Fines Contractor ₹46 Lakh for Missing Deadlines

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has fined contractor J. Kumar ₹46 lakh for delays in the Metro 2B project. This is the second penalty J. Kumar has received for this project alone. So far, the company has accrued fines totaling over ₹5 crore due to delays and inadequate performance across various projects.

The MMRDA is currently working on the Metro 2B line, which is 23.643 km long and being constructed in two phases. The first phase, stretching from Mandalay to Chembur, is expected to be completed by December 2025, with plans to begin operations in April-May 2026. The MMRDA is regularly reviewing the project’s progress and has set specific deadlines for different work segments. However, the MMRDA has noted that J. Kumar has failed to complete the construction of piers and pier caps for the Metro 2B line on schedule. Due to these persistent issues, the MMRDA has taken serious action, resulting in the recent fine. There have been frequent complaints about the company's delays and lax work ethic, and investigations have frequently supported these concerns.

In addition to MMRDA's penalties, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) also fined J. Kumar ₹2 crore a few months ago. Overall, the company has faced fines exceeding ₹5 crore for delays and unsatisfactory performance on various projects. Despite these significant penalties, J. Kumar continues to progress slowly and experience delays in their work.