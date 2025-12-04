Mumbai Metro Line 9 & 2B Update: Dahisar–Kashigaon and Chembur–Mandale Metro Stretches Likely to Open by December 31

The final phase of the Mumbai Metro 3, also known as the Aqua Line, has marked a significant milestone in improving travel between North and South Mumbai. With faster travel time and comparatively lower costs, the metro expansion is expected to greatly benefit daily commuters. Authorities believe that the addition of new corridors will reduce travel congestion, enhance connectivity, and ease the strain on other public transport networks. As the work progresses, Mumbai’s metro infrastructure is gradually transforming into a more reliable and efficient mode of transportation for thousands of passengers who rely on it for their everyday commute across the city.

In a major development for the city’s public transport network, two additional metro stretches are expected to begin operations by the end of December. According to details shared by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and reported by multiple media outlets, portions of Metro Line 9 and Metro Line 2B will soon be accessible to the public. The openings are anticipated to further expand the metro network and provide smoother and faster connectivity. The new operational sections are expected to play a key role in completing the wider metro plan designed to improve the region’s travel efficiency.

Two sections of the upcoming metro network are scheduled to open for passenger services by December 31. One part of Metro Line 9, connecting Dahisar East to Kashigaon, and a stretch of Metro Line 2B linking Diamond Garden in Chembur East to Mandale in Mankhurd, will likely be available for public use. Earlier, on November 20, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik confirmed that the metro route between Dahisar and Kashimira on Line 7 is also targeted for launch by the end of the year. Together, these openings represent an important phase in completing the larger metro network.

Metro Line 9 serves as an extension of the existing Line 7, linking Dahisar to Mira Bhayandar and Andheri to the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Spanning around 13.58 kilometres, this elevated and underground route will feature ten stations. Key stops include Dahisar, Miragaon, Pandhurang Wadi, Kashigaon, Sai Baba Nagar, Meditiya Nagar, Shahid Bhagat Singh Garden and Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium. The Andheri East to CSIA portion will include Airport Colony and a final underground stop at CSIA, significantly improving airport accessibility. The project is expected to reduce road traffic and offer a faster alternative to current travel options.

Metro Line 2B, running from D N Nagar to Mandale, is a fully elevated corridor stretching around 23.64 kilometres with a total of 20 stations planned along the route. While the initial launch will cover only the section between Diamond Garden and Mandale, the full line will eventually connect Andheri West to Mankhurd, improving links between Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs. Station locations include areas such as ESIC Nagar, National College, Bandra Metro, Kurla East, Chembur, Shivaji Chowk and BSNL Metro. Once fully operational, the line is expected to provide seamless east-west connectivity and significantly improve public transport options for thousands of daily commuters.