Mumbai Metro Lines 2A & 7 Get More Trains, Frequency to Increase from July 16

Metro services on lines 2A and 7 will increase from July 16. This initiative of Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMOCL) is focusing on commuter traffic. MMOCL announced that services on these metro lines will increase from 284 to 204 as they are witnessing a surge in commuters on this line. Additionally, 21 services will be added during peak hours. Train headway will be lowered from 6 minutes 35 seconds to just 5 minutes 50 seconds in order to accommodate this expansion, and three new trainsets will be deployed. The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd made the announcement in an X post.

The MMOCL wrote on X, “Maha Mumbai Metro Scales New Heights!

305 Daily Services | 21 additional services with 3 New Trainsets

Metro Lines 2A & 7

In a significant commuter-focused initiative, metro services to be increased from Wednesday to cater to the increasing ridership demand

Daily trips increased from 284 to 305

21 additional peak-hour services added

Headway reduced from 6:35 mins to 5:50 mins

3 new trainsets deployed to match growing demand.”

Maha Mumbai Metro Scales New Heights!



305 Daily Services | 21 additional services with 3 New Trainsets



📍 Metro Lines 2A & 7

In a significant commuter-focused initiative, metro services to be increased from Wednesday to cater to the increasing ridership demand

🔹 Daily trips… pic.twitter.com/LRjzYl5U1O — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) July 15, 2025

Also Read: Mumbai Metro Line 4: Trial Runs To Begin Without a Functional Depot? Here's What We Know

MMOCL stated that ridership on Tuesday stood at 3,01,127. This marks a historic achievement for the city’s urban transit system. An increasing trend towards efficient and sustainable modes of transport is demonstrated by the Metro's record-breaking ridership and its highest-ever adoption of WhatsApp ticketing, with 62,282 commuters choosing the environmentally friendly digital option. In Mumbai's western suburbs, Metro Lines 2A (Dahisar East to DN Nagar) and 7 (Dahisar East to Gundavali) have been instrumental in relieving traffic and providing dependable, air-conditioned public transit to the thousands of commuters that use it every day.