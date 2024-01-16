Mumbai Metro Stuck Between Dahisar and Kandivali, Services Disrupted; Video Surfaces

In a recent incident, Mumbai Metro services came to a halt as a train got stuck between Dahisar and Kandivali stations. This disruption has impacted both up and down services, causing inconvenience to commuters. As a result, passengers have been observed walking on the tracks, presumably seeking alternative ways to reach their destinations.

Watch Video

Passengers took to social media to share their complaints and experiences. In a viral video posted by a user on X (formerly known as Twitter), some passengers were seen walking on the tracks after the train services came to a halt. However, the video does not specify the reasons for the train getting stuck or the nature of the technical issue leading to the disruption.

Such incidents can occur due to various reasons, including technical glitches, signal failures, or other operational challenges. The disruption has affected the line, and currently, Metro services are operational only between Dahanukar Wadi and Andheri West.