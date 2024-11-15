Mumbai Metro Timing Changes for November 20: Versova-Ghatkopar Line Starts at 4 AM for Election Workers

In light of the upcoming assembly elections on November 20, the timings of the Versova–Ghatkopar Metro 1 have been adjusted to accommodate employees and officers on election duty. On polling day, the first local train will depart at 4 am, and the Metro service will operate until 1 am the following day. This extension has been implemented following a request from the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to the Metro Authority to ensure convenience for election staff.

Election employees and officers need to reach polling stations by 5 am, and they often face delays returning home late at night. To facilitate their commute, the Mumbai Municipal Administration, under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani (who is also serving as the District Election Officer), has asked Metro One to modify the train timings for the day. The adjusted schedule will help employees traveling between the western and eastern suburbs, where the Metro provides easy connectivity.

Normally, the Metro service starts at 5:30 am, with the last trains departing from Versova at 11:20 pm and from Ghatkopar at 11:50 pm. However, on November 20, these timings will be shifted to begin at 4 am and continue until 1 am to support the election process.