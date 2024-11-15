Mumbai Airport Experiences Major Increase in Flight Traffic, Serving Over 44 Lakh Passengers During Diwali Month

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) witnessed a significant surge in both domestic and international flights in October, particularly during the Diwali holidays. A total of 19,848 domestic flights and 7,222 international flights were operated from CSMIA in the month. These flights carried over 31 lakh domestic passengers and more than 12 lakh international passengers.

The festive season saw a substantial increase in passenger traffic as many people planned to travel within India and abroad for Diwali. In total, CSMIA catered to more than 44 lakh passengers in October. On October 26, 2024, CSMIA recorded its busiest day, with 939 flights in a single day.

Among domestic destinations, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa were the most popular, while Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and London were the top international destinations. CSMIA serves flights to various regions, including the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. The Middle East accounted for the largest share of international air traffic at 51%, followed by Asia with 23% and Europe with 17%, according to airport officials.