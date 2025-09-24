Mumbai Metro Update: MMRCL Announces Temporary Service Changes; Single-Line Operations Implemented on Lines 2A and 7

Temporary modifications have been announced in the operations of Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL), reported TOI. The changes, which came into effect immediately and will continue until further notice, involve the introduction of single-line working on certain sections. Officials stated that this step has been taken as part of an operational adjustment, though the specific reason has not been disclosed, reported TOI. Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) assured commuters that Metro Line 2A would continue to function smoothly between Andheri West and Dahisar East on both tracks, minimizing inconvenience in these high-demand corridors, reported TOI.

In addition to single-line operations, short loop services have been introduced between Gundavali and Aarey on both lines, reported TOI. These short loops are intended to preserve seamless connectivity across the affected sections, ensuring that daily commuters are not left stranded. While officials have not revealed the exact nature of the operational adjustment, they emphasized that these modifications are temporary, reported TOI. Commuters can expect a carefully managed schedule that maintains train frequency as much as possible, with efforts being made to balance efficiency, passenger safety, and convenience during this period of transition.

The most significant adjustment is the implementation of single-line working between Ovaripada and Aarey, requiring trains in both directions to share one track, reported TOI. This measure is vital for maintaining operational efficiency while safeguarding commuter safety. Authorities acknowledged that such adjustments may slightly affect train timings but stressed that the system is designed to handle the changes smoothly. Regular updates will be issued through official channels, and passengers can also access real-time service information on the MMRC website or through announcements made at metro stations to help them plan their journeys better.