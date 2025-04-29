Mumbai: MHADA Announces Lottery for 5,000 Houses Ahead of Diwali 2025

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Vice-Chairman Sanjeev Jaiswal has announced that the Mumbai Board of MHADA will conduct a lottery for around 5,000 houses between September and October this year. Jaiswal made the announcement on Monday, April 28, at the inauguration event at the Citizen Facilitation Centre and Visitor Management System at the MHADA headquarters in Bandra in Mumbai.

Jaiswal stated that MHADA is actively implementing group redevelopment projects, including redevelopment in the city and its suburbs. While undertaking the redevelopment of its cesspit buildings, MHADA has also initiated the redevelopment of its own colonies. This includes relief to residents through the redevelopment of old and dilapidated MHADA buildings such as those in Adarsh Nagar (Worli), Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Chunabhatti), Motilal Nagar and PMGP Colony (Jogeshwari).

Through these redevelopment projects, the development will increase its housing societies. MHADA flats are priced lower than those offered by private developers. However, a review is currently underway to revise income group criteria to keep housing prices affordable. "Property prices in Mumbai are skyrocketing, making it difficult for the common man to purchase a home. MHADA is committed to providing relief to the public through affordable housing," said Jaiswal. The old MHADA headquarters building in Bandra will also undergo redevelopment.

The redevelopment work of BDD Chawls in Worli is progressing rapidly. In the first phase, a lottery had already been conducted to allot houses to residents. However, due to pending Occupancy Certificate (OC) approvals and related formalities, possession could not be handed over earlier. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has taken note of the issue, and the necessary OC and other permissions are now being issued. As per Jaiswal, residents of the first phase will receive the keys to their new homes by May 15.