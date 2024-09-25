Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2024: 1.13 Lakh Applicants Eligible for 2,030 Flats

A total of 1.13 lakh applicants are eligible to participate in the lottery for 2,030 flats, announced by MHADA's Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board. Out of the 1,34,350 applications submitted, 1,13,811 applicants secured their participation by paying the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).

The online application submission window closed on September 19, 2024, with the same deadline set for paying the EMD by 11:59 PM.

A provisional list of eligible applicants will be published on September 27, 2024, on the MHADA website. Applicants can submit online claims or objections until 12 PM on September 29, 2024. The final list of eligible participants will be available on October 3, 2024, at 6 PM.

The lottery covers three categories of flats: 1,327 flats from new constructions, 370 flats from redevelopment projects under Development Control Regulations 33 (5) and (7), and 333 leftover flats from previous lotteries. The maximum 61,571 applications were received for 627 flats in Lower Income Group, followed by 50,993 applications for 359 flats in Economically Weaker section.

The computerized lottery draw will take place on October 8, 2024, at the Yashwantrao Chavan Center in South Mumbai.

The breakdown of applications received per income group is as follows:

Economically Weaker Section (EWS):50,993 applications for 359 flats

Lower Income Group (LIG): 61,571 applications for 627 flats

Middle Income Group (MIG): 14,293 applications for 768 flats

Higher Income Group (HIG): 7,493 applications for 276 flats