Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2024: Over 1.34 Lakh Applications for 2,030 Flats Across Key Locations

The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board (MHADA) received more than 134,000 applications for 2,030 homes in various housing projects across the city. These projects are located in areas such as Goregaon West, Antop Hill-Wadala, Kopri-Powai, Kannamwar Nagar-Vikhroli, Shivdham Complex-Malad, Dadar, and Lower Parel. The deadline for submitting applications online was September 19, 2024.

As of 11.59 PM on September 19, 2024, MHADA had received 134344 applications, with 113568 applicants completing the initial EMD payment for registration.

The online registration and application process for the computerized draw of 2,030 flats began on August 9. A 'Go Live' system was launched to facilitate online registration and accept applications.

These homes are located in various projects across Mumbai, including Goregaon West, Antop Hill-Wadala, Kopri Powai, Kannamwar Nagar-Vikhroli, Shivdham Complex-Malad, Dadar, and Lower Parel.

Ahead of the draw, MHADA will publish a provisional list of applicants on its official website on September 27, 2024, at 6 pm. Any claims or objections to this list must be submitted by 12 pm on September 29, 2024. The final list of accepted applicants will be made available on October 3, 2024, at 6 pm.

Also Read: Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2024: No Deadline Extension for 2030-Flat Housing Scheme; Over 75,000 Applications Received

MHADA offers homes under EWS, LIG MIG and HIG categories

MHADA's Mumbai Board is offering a total of 2,030 flats, categorized as follows: 359 flats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 627 flats for the Low-Income Group (LIG), 768 flats for the Middle-Income Group (MIG), and 276 flats for the High-Income Group (HIG). The draw includes 1,327 flats constructed by MHADA's Mumbai Board, 370 flats (new and from previous draws) received from developers under Development Control Regulations 33 (5), 33 (7), and 58 redevelopment projects, and 333 scattered flats from various colonies in previous draws. All these flats are strategically located, priced below market rates, and are affordable for the general public.

Reduce prices of homes

Last week, MHADA reduced the prices of 370 of the 2,030 lottery homes by 10%-25% and extended the application deadline to September 19 from September 4. New mascots were launched to attract young buyers. The allotment of homes will be made through lottery system.