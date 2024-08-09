Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2024: How To Apply for Flats in Malad, Goregaon, Powai, Wadala and Other Places

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced its much-awaited Mumbai Lottery 2024, offering over 2,000 affordable housing units across the city. The lottery, which will be conducted online, aims to provide homes to individuals from various income groups, including the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Lower Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), and Higher Income Group (HIG).

The flats are located in prime areas such as Malad, Powai, Vikhroli, Goregaon, and Wadala. The prices for these units are expected to range from around Rs 30 lakh for the EWS category to above Rs 1 crore for the premium 3 BHK apartments in the HIG category.

Check Steps to Apply for Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2024:

1. Visit the official MHADA website at housing.mhada.gov.in or download the MHADA mobile application.

2. Register yourself by providing the necessary contact details and documents.

3. Apply for the MHADA lottery 2024 when the application process goes live.

4. Keep track of lottery-related updates on the MHADA website.

Last Date to Apply

The applications for the MHADA lottery 2024 will be accepted online starting August 9, 2024, and the last date to apply is September 4, 2024, up to 11:45 pm. The results of the lottery will be announced on September 13, 2024, at 11 am.

Individuals with a family income of up to Rs 6 lakh per annum can apply for a home under the EWS category, while those with an income between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh can apply under the LIG category. For the MIG category, the family income should be between Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, and for the HIG category, the family income should be above Rs 12 lakh per annum.