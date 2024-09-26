Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2024: Over 134,000 Applications Received for 2,030 Houses; Rs 530 Crore Collected in Deposits

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's (MHADA) lottery for 2,030 houses has garnered significant interest, attracting a total of 134,350 applications. Among these, 113,811 applicants have paid the required deposit, ensuring their participation in the lottery. MHADA reported that it has collected Rs 530 crore from these deposits, indicating an average of over 56 applications for each available house.

There is strong demand for housing in Kurla, Oshiwara, Goregaon, Vikhroli, Bhuleshwar, and Dindoshi, particularly highlighted by the Bhuleshwar Division Velkar Street scheme, which has received 533 applications for flats. Out of these, 422 applicants have submitted the deposit amount to secure their participation.

The lottery is categorized into three groups, including 1,327 members from the under-construction category.

Kurla: A total of 4,026 applications have been submitted for 14 flats under the Kurla scheme, with 3,124 applicants paying the deposit amount.

A total of 4,026 applications have been submitted for 14 flats under the Kurla scheme, with 3,124 applicants paying the deposit amount. Oshiwara: For one flat under the Oshiwara scheme, 765 applications have been received, and 546 applicants have paid the deposit.

For one flat under the Oshiwara scheme, 765 applications have been received, and 546 applicants have paid the deposit. Goregaon: The Siddharth Nagar area in Goregaon has garnered 749 applications for 2 flats, with 602 applicants having submitted their deposits.

The Siddharth Nagar area in Goregaon has garnered 749 applications for 2 flats, with 602 applicants having submitted their deposits. Vikhroli: The Vikhroli scheme in Kannamwar Nagar has received 620 applications for 2 flats, with 446 applicants completing their deposit payments.

The Vikhroli scheme in Kannamwar Nagar has received 620 applications for 2 flats, with 446 applicants completing their deposit payments. Bhuleshwar: Under the Bhuleshwar Division Walker Street scheme, 533 applications have been received for a flat, with 422 applicants paying the required deposit.

Under the Bhuleshwar Division Walker Street scheme, 533 applications have been received for a flat, with 422 applicants paying the required deposit. Dindoshi: In the newly constructed group, MHADA has received 419 applications for a flat in the Shivdham Old Dindoshi scheme, with 291 applicants having paid the deposit amount.

The Old Dindoshi scheme at Shivdham Complex, MHADA Colony Malad, has received a total of 11,280 applications for 45 flats, with 9,519 applicants having paid the deposit amount.

Also Read| Navaratri 2024: MSEDCL, BEST, Adani, Tata Power to Offer Subsidised Power to Pandals; Connections Available Within 48 Hours of Application.

Here’s a breakdown of applications received by income group:

Low-Income Group:

Applications: 50,993

Flats Available: 359

Applicants Paid Deposit: 47,134

Small Income Group:

Applications: 61,571

Flats Available: 627

Applicants Paid Deposit: 48,762

Medium Income Group:

Applications: 14,293

Flats Available: 768

Applicants Paid Deposit: 21,461

Higher Income Group:

Applications: 7,493

Flats Available: 276

Applicants Paid Deposit: 6,454