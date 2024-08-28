Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2024: Prices for 370 Homes Reduced, Online Application Deadline Extended to September 19 - Details Inside

Housing Minister Atul Save on Wednesday announced that prices for houses in the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) lottery have been reduced. The decision will affect 370 homes falling under Development Control Regulations 33(7) and 33(5) in this year’s lottery. The application deadline has been extended to Sept. 19.

Prices for houses in various income groups have been adjusted as follows: 25% reduction for the very low-income group, 20% for the low-income group, 15% for the middle-income group, and 10% for the high-income group. The deadline to apply for the lottery has been extended to September 19.

MHADA is offering 2,030 houses across different areas, including Goregaon West, Antop Hill-Wadala, Kopri Powai, Kannamwar Nagar-Vikhroli, Shivdham Complex-Malad, Dadar, and Lower Parel. All lottery processes will be conducted online, including registration, document submission, eligibility verification, application, and payment. Applicants are advised to use the official MHADA system and avoid third-party transactions.

The registration process will remain open, allowing citizens to participate in the lottery. A permanent profile for each applicant will be generated in the new computerized draw system, which will accurately verify eligibility before the draw of lots. Only those who qualify through this system will be eligible to participate in the lottery.