Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2024 Result Date: 2030-Flat Housing Scheme Results on October 8; Last Date for Online Applications is September 19

The MHADA Lottery for the 2030 flats housing scheme result will be declared on October 8. The last date for submitting the application is September 19 at 12 PM. Those depositing the registration amount via demand draft can pay before 12 p.m. on the same day.

Lottery results will be announced on October 8, 2024, at 11 am at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai's Nariman Point. Meanwhile, the prices of 370 houses have been reduced by about 10 to 25 per cent.

The online application registration and application filling process for the MHADA lottery began on August 9 at 12 noon. The deadline for payment of deposit through RTGS / NEFT is September 19 during the office hours of the concerned bank. The draft list of applications received for the lottery on September 27 will be published on the MHADA website at https://housing.mhada.gov.in at 6.00 PM.

The last date for filing online claims and objections is from the date of publication of the draft list until 29 September at 12 noon. The final list of accepted applications for the lottery will be published on MHADA's website, https://housing.mhada.gov.in, at 6 PM on October 3. After the lottery, the names of the successful and waiting list applicants will be published on the MHADA website.

Income Group - Households

Low Income Group - 359

Low Income Group - 627

Middle Income Group - 768

High-Income Group - 276