Mumbai MHADA Lottery Result 2024 Date: Draw for 2,030 Homes to Be Announced on October 8

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 7, 2024): Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Mumbai Board is set to announce the lucky draw results for 2,030 houses on October 8 at 11 a.m. The results will be available on the official MHADA website at housing.mhada.gov.in.

This year, MHADA received 134,350 applications for the available houses, with 113,811 applicants completing the required security deposit. The housing categories include 359 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 627 for Low Income Group (LIG), 768 for Middle Income Group (MIG), and 276 for High Income Group (HIG).

The houses are located in various areas, including Goregaon, Antop Hill-Wadala, Kopri Powai, Kannamwar Nagar-Vikhroli, and Shivdham Complex-Malad.

Online applications opened on August 9 and closed on September 19, while the draft list was published on September 27. The final list was released on October 3. The draw will take place on October 8, and refunds are scheduled for October 9.