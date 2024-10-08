Mumbai MHADA Lottery Results 2024 Live Streaming: Draw for 2,030 Homes To Be Announced Today; Watch Live Telecast Here

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) lottery for 2,030 homes in the Mumbai area has been in process for the last two months. Today, Wednesday (October 8), the draw will be announced, marking the end of this phase. Out of more than 1 lakh applicants, the dream of owning a home in Mumbai will come true for the lucky 2,030 winners. The results of the draw will be announced at 11 am at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan, Nariman Point, Mumbai. Applicants can also check their names on the official MHADA website at housing.mhada.gov.in.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will make the announcement, with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, as well as Home Minister Atul Save, also attending the event. A total of 1,13,000 people applied for the 2,030 houses offered by MHADA, with properties located in areas such as Goregaon, Malad, Juhu, Dadar, Worli, Tardeo, Wadala, Kannamwar Nagar, Powai, and others.

The lottery process for these homes ran from August 9 to September 19, 2024. Out of the 1,13,811 applicants, 269 were rejected for various reasons, leaving 1,13,242 valid applications in the running.

Where To Watch Live Streaming of Mumbai MHADA Lottery Results 2024?

LED screens will be installed at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan to display the results live. Applicants can also watch the live broadcast or streaming on MHADA’s official YouTube channel from the comfort of their homes. The event will also be streamed on MHADA's official Facebook page @mhadaofficial.

Watch Live Mumbai MHADA Lottery Draw 2024

When Will You Know If You've Won a House?

The website link is available on MHADA’s website at housing.mhada.gov.in and across social media platforms. The live broadcast of the draw will begin at 11 am on YouTube, allowing applicants to check the results in real-time. The list of winners will be published on the MHADA website after the announcement, and winners will also receive an SMS notification. Following the announcement, a notification letter will be sent to the winning applicants, and after meeting the required conditions, a provisional letter will be issued.