Mumbai: MHADA Proposes Up to Rs 10 Lakh Price Hike for Patra Chawl Lottery Houses



The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has proposed an increase in the prices of Patra Chawl lottery houses by up to Rs 10 lakh, raising the current flat cost of Rs 30 lakh. According to MHADA sources, the proposal has been sent to the state government for review and necessary action.

The controversy originated from a 2015 housing lottery offering 300 houses at Patra Chawl, which encountered delays due to the developer's bankruptcy handling the redevelopment project. Although the apartments were completed, essential infrastructure like podium parking and other civil works remained unfinished.

According to a report of Indian Express, The former Maha Vikas Aghadi government had assigned a contractor for the Patra Chawl redevelopment project, during which MHADA began work on the lottery houses. Now, MHADA aims to recoup its expenses by considering a possible price hike for the lottery winners.

The proposal has sparked criticism, with Ajay Kumar, a lottery winner (name changed), voicing discontent. He stated, “These lottery houses have not been handed over yet, and no progress has been made. We are currently renting, and if the houses are ready, they should be delivered instead of increasing the prices.”