Mumbai Midnight Block: 15-Day Special Block from 17th May to 1st June 2024 for Pre-Non-Interlocking Works, Check Details

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will operate Special blocks for pre Non-interlocking (NI) works in connection with extension of platforms 10/11 for accommodating 24 coaches trains at CSMT. These blocks will be carried out from mid-night of 17th/18th May 2024 to 1st/2nd June 2024.

The details of the blocks are as follows:

Date of Block: From mid-night of 17th/18th May (Friday/Saturday night) to 19th/20th May (Sunday/Monday night)

Duration of Block: 23.00 hrs to 05.00 hrs (6 hours)

Block Section: UP slow line, UP and DOWN fast lines between Byculla (excluding Byculla) to CSMT(including CSMT PF-10 to PF-18, CSMT Yard, trip shed, 7th line and CSMT Shunting neck)

Repercussions on Suburban Trains from 17/18.5.2024 to 19/20.5.2024

Suburban train services will not be available between Byculla and CSMT during the block period

Last local before the block from CSMT on DOWN SLOW Line will be N 1 for Kasara, CSMT Dep 00:14 hrs Kasara Arr 03:00 hrs

First local after the block from CSMT on DOWN SLOW Line will be S 3 for Karjat, CSMT Dep 04:47 hrs Karjat Arr 06:07 hrs

Last local before the block for CSMT on UP SLOW Line will be S 52 from Karjat, Kalyan Dep 22:34 hrs CSMT Arr 00:06 hrs

First local after the block for CSMT on UP SLOW Line will be T 2 from Thane, Thane Dep 04:00 hrs CSMT Arr 04:56 hrs

Repercussions on Mail/Exp Trains from 17/18.5.2024 to 19/20.5.2024

The following trains will be short terminated at Dadar station from 17/18.5.2024 to 19/20.5.2024

• 12533 Lucknow-CSMT Pushpak Exp Journey Commencing On(JCO) 16.5.2024, 17.5.2024 & 18.5.2024

• 11058 Amritsar-CSMT Exp JCO 16.5.2024, 17.5.2024 & 18.5.2024

• 11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Exp JCO 16.5.2024, 17.5.2024 &18.5.2024

• 12810 Howrah-CSMT Mail JCO 16.5.2024, 17.5.2024 & 18.5.2024,

• 12052 Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi Exp JCO 17.5.2024, 18.5.2024 & 19.5.2024

• 22120 Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Exp JCO 17.5.2024, 18.5.2024 & 19.5.2024

• 12134 Mangalore Jn-CSMT Exp JCO 17.5.2024, 18.5.2024 & 19.5.2024

• 12702 Hyderabad-CSMT Hussain Sagar Exp JCO 17.5.2024, 18.5.2024 & 19.5.2024

• 11140 Hosapete Jn-CSMT Exp JCO 17.5.2024, 18.5.2024 & 19.5.2024

• 22224 Sainagar Shirdi-CSMT Vande Bharat Exp JCO 17.5.2024, 18.5.2024 & 19.5.2024

( On 18/19.5.2024 & 19/20.5.2024)

• 12870 Howrah-CSMT Superfast Exp JCO 17.5.2024 ( On 18/19.5.2024)

The following train will be short terminated at Panvel station from 17/18.5.2024 to 19/20.5.2024

• 10104 Madgaon-CSMT Mandovi Exp JCO 17.5.2024, 18.5.2024 & 19.5.2024

The following trains will short originate from Dadar station from 17/18.5.2024 to 19/20.5.2024

• 22157 CSMT-Chennai Superfast Mail JCO 17.5.2024, 18.5.2024 & 19.5.2024

• 11057 CSMT-Amritsar Exp JCO 17.5.2024, 18.5.2024 & 19.5.2024

• 22177 CSMT-Varanasi Mahanagri Exp JCO 18.5.2024, 19.5.2024 & 20.5.2024

• 12051 CSMT-Madgaon Janshatabdi Exp JCO 18.5.2024, 19.5.2024 & 20.5.2024

• 22229 CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat Exp JCO 18.5.2024, 19.5.2024 & 20.5.2024

The following train will short originate from Panvel station from 17/18.5.2024 to 19/20.5.2024

• 20111 CSMT-Madgaon Konkan kanya Exp JCO 17.5.2024, 18.5.2024 & 19.5.2024

These blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

