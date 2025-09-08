Mumbai: Mini Bus Gets Stuck on Gorai Beach Amid High Tide in the City; Passengers Evacuated (Watch Video)

A mini bus carrying tourists faced a major mishap near Gorai Beach, located in the suburbs of Borivali, Mumbai. On Sunday night, due to the high tide, the beach was submerged in water. Prior to the incident, tourists had arrived at Gorai for a visit. As evening approached, the bus, filled with tourists, arrived at the beach. The driver parked it by the shore just when the tide was rising, causing waves to surge rapidly. Within moments, the water reached the shore, and the mini bus found itself trapped by the waves. The bus was surrounded by water on all sides, preventing it from escaping.

Fortunately, local residents and rescue teams rushed to the scene and managed to safely evacuate all passengers from the bus. The good news was that no lives were lost in this unfortunate incident. Vehicles are not allowed on city beaches. Gorai Police are in the process of registering an FIR against the driver. Around 10 am, the driver was making his way out of the beach when the tide came in and the vehicle got stuck in the water. The driver got out and sought help from locals who fastened the vehicle with ropes.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a high tide alert as a wave of 4.57 meters is expected at 12:10 pm on Monday afternoon, September 8, in the Arabian Sea and to hit coasts, followed by a low tide of 0.69 meters at 6:20 pm. Another high tide of 4.45 meters is likely at around 12.35 am on the next day, while a low tide of 0.62 meters will occur at 6:18 am on Tuesday. Located about 40 km from Mumbai’s main city, in the northern suburbs, Gorai Beach is one of the cleanest and most serene beaches in Mumbai.Known for its beach resorts, holiday cottages, and homestays, Gorai Beach is one of the most tranquil coastal destinations away from the hustle and bustle of the city. With its palm trees, lack of noisy crowds, and serene ambiance, it’s an ideal location for a one-day getaway from Mumbai.