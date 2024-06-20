Mumbai: Missing Trees from Marine Drive Promenade Irks Environmentalists

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has restored the promenade along Marine Drive, which had been closed for Coastal Road construction. However, the barren look of the promenade has irked environmentalists, as no trees were replanted. The civic body had removed trees to facilitate Coastal Road work.

The BMC officially opened part of the 1.07 km long promenade from G. D. Somani Chowk to the women’s hostel on Tuesday. However, the promenade now lacks a single tree, whereas previously it was lined with greenery.

Civic activists and environmentalists took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration. Ketan Nardhani, a nature and wildlife enthusiast, tweeted that Marine Drive once boasted a significant number of trees. "Now, it's a barren footpath. Where will citizens relax during the daytime when the sun is at its peak? The city is losing its green cover."

Similarly, environmental activist Zoru Bhathena wrote, "You have removed 163 beautiful trees from Marine Drive to build your Coastal Road tunnels and haven't replanted a single tree." As per the plan, a total of 163 trees were to be removed and another 38 trees may be retained.

Part of the 3.6 km-long iconic promenade was closed to pedestrians for the last four years. The BMC completed the Coastal Road work along this stretch and opened it to the public on June 10.

A senior BMC official stated that while the promenade has been reopened, work on adequate lighting is ongoing. Additionally, the installation of tetrapods—used by the BMC to reduce the impact of sea waves—is in the final stages.

The BMC had also widened a road between Princes Street flyover and Mafatlal Junction by 10.56 metres. Approximately 1 km of this wider road is available to motorists, providing easy access to the northbound tunnel of the Coastal Road, officials added.

The Marine Drive stretch, also known as ‘Queen’s Necklace’ due to how it appears from an aerial view, is a popular place for hangouts for regular walkers and tourists. However, it had to be shut down to carry out work on the Coastal Road project.

Amit Saini, Additional Commissioner (Eastern Suburb), responded to a text message stating that compensatory tree plantation has been carried out for the trees removed from the Marine Drive promenade.