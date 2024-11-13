Mumbai: MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha Urges BMC to Halt Auction of Reserved Malabar Hill Plot Amid Resident Objections

Following objections from residents over the proposed auction of Municipal Property CS 439 (part) in Malabar Hill (D Ward), which houses a BEST Receiving Station, Malabar Hill MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha has written to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, urging the BMC to halt the auction process.

On Tuesday, Malabar Hill residents formally submitted their objections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), demanding that the tender for the plot be canceled.

The BMC had decided to lease a plot in Malabar Hill, originally reserved for a garden, to a private party for commercial purposes. Lodha expressed surprise that a respected institution like the Municipal Corporation would auction a reserved plot for commercial use. “This plot was reserved for a specific purpose and should be used accordingly. Local residents are opposed to its commercialization, and I urge the Municipal Corporation to respect their concerns,” said Lodha.

In October, the BMC announced plans to auction three prime plots in the city, offering a 30-year lease with an option to renew for an additional 30 years, in an effort to generate revenue as the corporation faces over Rs 2 lakh crore in liabilities from ongoing infrastructure projects.

According to the BMC’s tender document, these three plots would be leased for 30 years with an option for extension. One of the plots, previously the site of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Market near Crawford Market, once housed a four-story BMC office building, with the ground floor serving as a wholesale market for the fisher community. The building was demolished in 2015 after being declared dilapidated, yet fish sellers continue to occupy the ground floor daily.

Senior BMC officials clarified that these are vacant plots, presenting an opportunity for revenue generation.