Mumbai: MMRDA Calls for Tenders to Redevelop Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated the redevelopment of Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar and has issued a tender for selecting an architect and a project management consultant for the project.

Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, sprawling across 75 acres adjacent to the Eastern Express Highway, stands as one of the largest slums in the eastern suburbs. Together with Kamraj Nagar, another significant slum area, it constitutes nearly half of Ghatkopar East's population. The redevelopment will proceed under Regulation 33 (10) of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations, 2034. Upon completion, this initiative will enable MMRDA to extend the Eastern Freeway from Mankhurd to Thane via Ghatkopar.

Read here| Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Moderate Rain Across City; Heavy Downpour Likely in Isolated Areas.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, although the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and MMRDA signed the deal for the redevelopment in March, there was a delay in issuing a tender for an architect, as the pre-election model code of conduct was in force.

The architect tasked with planning the new colony will need to include several key elements, such as a fire station serving Ghatkopar East and a metro station connecting airports. This marks MMRDA's inaugural venture into slum redevelopment, having originated as a planning authority for Mumbai. Under the Congress-NCP administration, MMRDA undertook projects like flyovers and metros to diminish the dominance of the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC.

