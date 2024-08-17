Mumbai: Mono Service Between Chembur and Satrasta to Improve with New Trains and Rigorous Safety Tests

Retired Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, P. S. Baghel, has been appointed to oversee the inspection and certification of new trains being procured by MMRDA for the mono rail route. This mono route spans 20 km and includes 17 stations. Currently, only six trains operate on the route, with a frequency of every 18 minutes. To increase the frequency and improve service, 10 additional trains will be purchased from MMRDA. Additionally, work is underway to upgrade the outdated signaling system.

The first of the 10 new trains has already arrived at the Wadala depot and is undergoing testing by the Maha Mumbai Metro Traffic Board, focusing on oscillation and safety tests. Once these tests are completed, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will inspect the mono line and issue the necessary safety certificate, allowing the new train to enter passenger service.

Major Updates

- 10 New Trains to be Purchased

- Contract Value: ₹590 crores

- Cost per Train:₹58.9 crores

- Inspection Team: CMRS to be involved after Baghel's preliminary inspection

Before the CMRS inspection, it has been decided that P. S. Baghel will conduct a thorough inspection of all these trains. Only after his inspection will the CMRS team be called to conduct their review. Once the CMRS inspection is completed, and any necessary improvements are made, the remaining trains will be introduced into service in Mumbai.

Enhanced Service for Passengers

- Currently, 8 trains are available on the mono route, with 6 trains actively providing service through 118 trips per day.

- However, due to the 18-minute wait time between trains, passenger numbers have declined. It is estimated that once the new trains are operational, the number of daily trips on the mono route will increase to 250, reducing the interval between trains to just 5 minutes. This improvement is expected to significantly enhance convenience for passengers.