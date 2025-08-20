Mumbai Monorail Service Resumes After Train Gets Stuck Near Mysore Colony (Watch Video)

Mumbaikars are experiencing heavy rainfall from past two days, leading to sever waterlogging in many parts of city and it suburbs. On Tuesday Mumbai local train tracks submerged into water leaving city's lifeline at halt. Meanwhile city's monorail operations faced major setback when Monorail train (RST-4) got stuck between Bhakti Park and Chembur, near Mysore Colony station. This incident left dozens of passengers trapped inside the train. After last night incident, Mono rail service has resumed their services.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Monorail services have resumed after last night’s incident when the Monorail train (RST-4) got stuck between Bhakti Park and Chembur, near Mysore Colony station pic.twitter.com/JqhfAYsUQ1 — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2025

Cause of disruption

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation (MMMOCL) confirmed that the disruption was caused by a minor power supply issue. In a tweet they wrote, “Our operations and maintenance teams are already on-site and working to resolve it quickly,” the corporation said in a statement. It assured commuters that safety remained the top priority and that services between Wadala and Chembur were running on a single line until normal operations could be restored. Authorities urged commuters to remain patient while the technical problem was addressed and stressed that full service would resume at the earliest.

Service update



One Monorail train near Mysore Colony station has experienced a minor power supply issue. Our operations and maintenance teams are already on-site and working to resolve it quickly.



For now, services between Wadala and Chembur are running smoothly on a single… — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) August 19, 2025

Mumbai Weather Update and Local train

Mumbai is still on red alert after Tuesday's heavy rainfall. IMD issues red alert for Mumbai for 2 hours due to intense rainfall, and orange alert for 24 hours as heavy rain continues. Meanwhile local train services on the harbour line were restored by 3 am on Wednesday morning, August 20, more than 15 hours after Mumbai's lifeline was halted due to the waterlogging on tracks following heavy rains on Tuesday, informed Central Railway (CR). Western Railway has suspended local train services from Virar, Nalla Sopara to Churchgate in the early hours today. However, other public transport such as BEST Bus resumed normal operations after the torrential rains crippled normal life.

The IMD issues a red alert in Mumbai for 2 hours due to intense rainfall, while maintaining an orange alert for 24 hours as heavy rain continues throughout the day: India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/lfaruGfkki — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2025

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Vasai-Virar Flooded; VVMC Releases Disaster Management Helpline Numbers

According to Swanil Nila, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway told the news agency PTI that the harbour line services were fully restored after the water receded from tracks at 3 am. The services were suspended at around 11.15 am on Tuesday.