Mumbai: Mother, Newborn Die After Delivery at V N Desai Hospital; Family Members Assault Doctors and Staff

A tragic incident has come to light from V.N. Desai Hospital in Santa Cruz, where a mother and her newborn lost their lives shortly after delivery. Angered by the deaths, family members and relatives of the deceased attacked doctors and staff at the hospital. Following this, Vakola Police Station has registered a case against the relatives for obstructing government work.

Dr. Mehika Shetty (32), a pediatrician residing in the Seven Bungalows area of Andheri and working at V.N. Desai Hospital, filed the complaint. According to her report to Vakola police, on November 7, an emergency C-section was performed on the mother, Archana, under the supervision of gynecologists Dr. Nikita and Dr. Nandan. Dr. Mehika was also present during the procedure. During the C-section, the fetal heart rate of Archana's unborn child began to drop.

When the baby was delivered, its heart rate was zero, and it did not cry immediately after birth. The newborn was rushed to the NICU and placed on a ventilator due to the zero heart rate. Despite continuous medical attention, there was no improvement in the baby’s condition. The family was regularly informed, both verbally and in writing, about the health updates. However, despite all efforts, the newborn passed away on the morning of November 11, following the mother’s death.

On Monday afternoon, Archana’s family gathered at the hospital, refusing to take the baby’s body and creating a commotion. They verbally abused and physically assaulted the hospital staff and doctors. Additionally, 20 to 25 family members surrounded the medical superintendent, obstructing government work by pushing and using abusive language. Dr. Mehika mentioned these details in her complaint.

Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the incident.