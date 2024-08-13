Mumbai Murder Case: Belgium Man Named as Suspect in Deaf-Mute Man’s Death

A new development has occurred in the murder case of a deaf and mute man in Mumbai. The Pydhonie police, who are investigating the case, have already arrested the victim's wife and have now also named a man living in Belgium as a suspect. This man, Jugalpreet Singh, originally from Punjab, allegedly watched the murder happen via video call and provided some input during the incident.

As the investigation into the murder of Arshad Ali Sheikh advances, surprising new details are coming to light. Initially, Arshad’s deaf and mute friends, Jay Chheda and Shivjeet Singh, were arrested for his murder. Later, it was revealed that Arshad’s wife, Rukhsana, was also involved in the plot because she had an affair with Jay Chheda and wanted to get rid of her husband. However, the revelations didn’t stop there—now, a connection to Belgium has also emerged.

The police have found a video call recording related to Arshad’s murder, in which a man can be seen making gestures.

Further investigation has identified the man in the video as Jugalpreet Singh, who currently lives in Belgium and was involved in planning the murder. Consequently, the police have now named him as a suspect in the case.

This case now involves not just issues of money and love but also an element of jealousy and hatred.

According to police sources, the deaf and mute community has a close-knit social circle where they communicate and help each other through video calls on social media. The investigation has uncovered that Arshad was popular within this community, and many deaf and mute women were in contact with him, which made Jugalpreet Singh jealous.

The police believe that Arshad’s murder was a well-planned conspiracy. Jay Chheda wanted revenge for an old grudge, Arshad’s wife wanted to be rid of him, and Jugalpreet was envious of his popularity. These motives seem to be the primary reasons behind the murder. However, another woman who appears in the video call remains unidentified.

On 4 August night, two deaf and mute individuals were seen boarding the Tutari Express at platform number 11 of Dadar railway station, each with a wheeled trolley bag. The bags were heavy, and the two struggled to load them onto the train, sweating profusely. At this time, Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Santosh Kumar Yadav and police constable Madhav Kendra were patrolling the platform. Observing their difficulty, the officers became suspicious and asked them to open the bags. To their shock, they discovered a blood-stained corpse inside, with severe head injuries. The police detained the individuals and the bags and began further investigation, identifying the body as that of 30-year-old Arshad Ali Sadiq Ali Sheikh.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) took over the investigation, but since the suspects were deaf and mute, sign language experts were brought in. Through sign language, the suspects communicated what had happened. The police then reviewed CCTV footage, which showed the two suspects traveling from Pydhonie to Dadar. The GRP transferred the case to the Pydhonie police at Dadar station.

During the investigation, the police arrested Chheda and Shivjeet Singh, and further inquiries revealed the involvement of Arshad’s wife. Chheda had invited Arshad to his house in Pydhonie for a drinking party, and with Singh’s help, murdered him. They then placed Arshad’s body in a bag and were heading towards Konkan by train to dispose of it.

The deceased and all the arrested suspects were deaf and mute, and they were members of a WhatsApp group with several other deaf and mute individuals. Before killing Arshad, the suspects head beaten him and broadcasted the beating to someone via video call. This person, who is also deaf and mute, lives in Belgium.