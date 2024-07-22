Mumbai: Mutilated Body of Man Found at Under-Construction Building in Bhandup; Wife Missing

A 33-year-old man's mutilated body was found in an under-construction building in Bhandup. The deceased's wife is missing from the scene, and it is suspected that she strangled her husband to death with her clothes. The Bhandup police have registered a murder case under the Indian Penal Code and are searching for the accused wife.

The incident occurred at Ganesh Bhuwan Co-operative Society in the Konkan Nagar area of Bhandup West. The complainant, Ganesh Danawale (37), a resident of Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, provides laborers for construction sites. On Sunday, when Danawale visited the site and inquired with the workers, they told him that a strong odor was emanating from a room on the third floor. When they went to check, they found the door locked. After breaking the door, they discovered Jalal Mandal's body inside the room.

A red cloth was found near the body, and it is suspected that Mandal was strangled to death with it. The police were informed immediately, and they arrived at the scene and sent the body for a postmortem to Rajawadi Hospital.

The deceased's wife, Rojina Bibi, also lived there. However, her disappearance raises suspicions that she strangled her husband to death with the red cloth. The Bhandup police have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Indian Penal Code and are currently searching for the accused wife.