Mumbai: Nagpada Police Bust Gold Smelting Racket; Rs 1.77 Crore Worth of Gold Seized, Three Arrested

In a major crackdown against gold smuggling, the Nagpada Police have busted a gang involved in illegally smelting smuggled and stolen gold and circulating it in the market. The police raided a secret factory operating from a room in a BMC building in the Kamathipura area and seized gold worth approximately ₹1.77 crore, along with gold-smelting machines and other incriminating materials.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and three accused have been arrested. They have been identified as Aslam Noor Mohammad Mansoori (26), Sures kumar Dolaram Mali (25), and Jeetu Bhagtaram Purohit (26). During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had been illegally smelting and trading smuggled gold for a long time. Another accused, Abdul, is currently absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to trace him.

According to the Nagpada Police, they received information on December 28 about smoke emanating from a BMC building located on Sukhlaji Street in Kamathipura. Acting on the tip-off, a police mobile team rushed to the spot and found three youths inside Room No. 16 using machines to melt gold.

When asked to produce valid documents and bills for the gold, the accused failed to provide any satisfactory explanation. Suspecting foul play, the police conducted a panchnama and search, during which they recovered a circular piece of 1,297.6 grams of pure gold, estimated to be worth around ₹1.75 crore, and smaller gold pieces weighing 17.6 grams valued at approximately ₹2 lakh.

Police investigations revealed that the accused used to smuggle gold from foreign countries in a wet, powder-like form, concealing it inside clothing to evade detection by Customs and security agencies at airports. The gold was then converted into solid metal using machines in the Nagpada room and supplied further.

During the raid, the police also seized gold-smelting and cooling machines, mobile phones, and other materials. The Nagpada Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation to ascertain the routes through which the smuggled gold entered India, the intended recipients, and the involvement of other individuals. Further investigation in the matter is underway.