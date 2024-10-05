Mumbai Navratri 2024: Top Spots for Garba and Dandiya Night Celebrations

Navratri, a nine-night festival honoring Goddess Durga and her various forms, features the lively and energetic dance forms of garba and dandiya at its core. With vibrant costumes, dynamic music, and an atmosphere of contagious enthusiasm, Navratri events unite communities in celebration. Here’s a list of the top places in Mumbai to experience the festivities. So, grab your dandiya sticks and get ready to immerse yourself in rhythmic music and dance across the city.

EPITOME x ITP Presents Falguni Pathak Live

Get ready for an electrifying night as Epitome x ITP Experience brings Falguni Pathak live to the city of dreams. Expect a high-energy evening filled with traditional music and vibrant Garba rhythms. Whether you're new to Garba or a seasoned dancer, this promises to be an unforgettable celebration of culture, music, and joy.

Date: October 13, 2024, 6:00 PM

Location: Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

Rangtaali Navratri 2024 with Aishwarya Majmudar

Rangtaali Navratri, known for its grand setup and authentic Garba experience, returns for its second year after debuting in 2023. Curated by Yash Entertainment in collaboration with the Taramati Foundation, this vibrant event draws thousands of Garba enthusiasts to Borivali for a spectacular traditional celebration.

Date: October 3 to 12, 2024

Location: Gen Arun Kumar Vaidya Ground, Mumbai.

Also Read| Navratri 2024: Mumbai Local Train Platform Turns Yellow as Women Commuters Wait for Ladies Special on First Day of Festival (Watch Video).

Raasleela Navratri 2024

One of the most anticipated Navratri events in Mumbai, Raasleela Navratri features a nine-day celebration with a traditional Gujarati band and singers that captivate the crowd.

Date: October 3 to October 11, 2024

Location: The Bombay Presidency Radio Club Limited, Mumbai.

The Acres Club Dandiya Nite

Experience the magic of The Acres Club Dandiya Nite, where vibrant rhythms and colorful traditions come together for a mesmerizing evening. This must-visit event features live music and joyful dances, offering a deeply traditional experience.

Date: October 11, 2024, 7:00 PM

Location: The Acres Club, Chembur, Mumbai.

Rang Raas Navratri 2024 with Bhoomi Trivedi

Bhoomi Trivedi will be performing for nine thrilling nights at Rang Raas Navratri 2024. Held in Borivali West, this event features lively Dandiya nights, traditional decor, and professional DJs, making it the perfect destination for Mumbaikars to enjoy the festivities.

Date: October 3 to October 12, 2024

Location: Balasaheb Thackeray Manoranjan Udyan, Borivali West, Mumbai.