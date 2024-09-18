Mumbai: NCP Leader Nawab Malik’s Son-in-Law Sameer Khan Injured in SUV Accident in Kurla

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law, Sameer Khan, was injured after the driver of an SUV lost control and crashed into a wall in Kurla, Central Mumbai, police reported on Tuesday. The incident took place outside a hospital in Kurla West, where Khan sustained injuries, according to an official statement.

Khan, along with his wife Nilopher, had visited a private hospital for a routine check-up, the official said. While the couple sat in their SUV, the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a nearby building wall. Khan sustained head injuries in the incident, according to the official.

Mumbai, Maharashtra | Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was seriously injured in a car accident in Kurla. Nawab Malik's daughter and son-in-law were returning after a routine check-up at a hospital. When they were getting into the car, the car driver accidentally pressed down… — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2024

Khan was immediately rushed to the hospital with the help of locals and is undergoing treatment, he said. The probe into the incident is underway, he added.

