Mumbai: NCP Leader Nawab Malik’s Son-in-Law Sameer Khan Injured in SUV Accident in Kurla

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law, Sameer Khan, was injured after the driver of an SUV lost control and crashed into a wall in Kurla, Central Mumbai, police reported on Tuesday. The incident took place outside a hospital in Kurla West, where Khan sustained injuries, according to an official statement.

Khan, along with his wife Nilopher, had visited a private hospital for a routine check-up, the official said. While the couple sat in their SUV, the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a nearby building wall. Khan sustained head injuries in the incident, according to the official.

Khan was immediately rushed to the hospital with the help of locals and is undergoing treatment, he said. The probe into the incident is underway, he added. 
 

