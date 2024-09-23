Mumbai: New Guidelines Issued for Builders to Combat Air Pollution
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 23, 2024 10:25 AM2024-09-23T10:25:49+5:302024-09-23T10:26:13+5:30
As the rainy season concludes and winter approaches, air pollution is on the rise. Last year, the civic body implemented 27 guidelines to combat this issue, and they are once again taking proactive measures. The civic administration is now on alert to ensure dust-free conditions in order to reduce pollution levels. Additional Commissioner Ashwini Joshi has instructed officials to rigorously enforce these directives in construction projects managed by developers and other significant initiatives.
Additional Commissioner Ashwini Joshi held a meeting with officials from the Environment Department to address the pressing issue of climate change. As air pollution levels rise each winter, deteriorating air quality poses significant health risks. Dust and pollutants from construction sites accumulate during the colder months, exacerbating the problem and raising concerns about public health.
Guidelines for Builders to Control Air Pollution:
- Construction Site Enclosure: Builders must erect a barrier of iron sheets or cloth, at least 35 feet high around construction sites of one acre or more, and at least 25 feet high for sites smaller than one acre.
- Dust Suppression: A sprinkler system must be in place to spray water four to five times a day to minimize dust emissions.
- Surveillance Requirements: CCTV cameras are mandatory at all construction sites. Additionally, vehicles involved in construction must undergo a Pollution Under Control (PUC) test.
- Pollution Monitoring: Each construction site must have a monitor to record air pollution levels, with records available to the municipality upon request.
- Compliance by Agencies: Organizations such as MMRDA, MHADA, SRA, MIDC, and industry associations like CREDAI, MCHI, and NAREDCO are required to adhere to these guidelines.
- Daily Pollution Reporting: The State Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will oversee pollution levels from BPCL, HPCL, and other refineries in the MIDC area. Pollution levels will be reported daily for the next month, with the MPCB taking action against violations. Additional commissioners for the city and suburbs will be kept informed.
- Waste Management: No waste of any kind is to be burned within municipal limits, including at dumping grounds or in open areas.