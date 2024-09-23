Mumbai: New Guidelines Issued for Builders to Combat Air Pollution

As the rainy season concludes and winter approaches, air pollution is on the rise. Last year, the civic body implemented 27 guidelines to combat this issue, and they are once again taking proactive measures. The civic administration is now on alert to ensure dust-free conditions in order to reduce pollution levels. Additional Commissioner Ashwini Joshi has instructed officials to rigorously enforce these directives in construction projects managed by developers and other significant initiatives.

Additional Commissioner Ashwini Joshi held a meeting with officials from the Environment Department to address the pressing issue of climate change. As air pollution levels rise each winter, deteriorating air quality poses significant health risks. Dust and pollutants from construction sites accumulate during the colder months, exacerbating the problem and raising concerns about public health.

Also Read| Navi Mumbai: Kharghar-Belapur-Nerul Coastal Road Sparks Local Tensions Over Environmental Concerns.

Guidelines for Builders to Control Air Pollution: