Mumbai North Lok Sabha Election 2024: High Voter Turnout Boosts Piyush Goyal's Prospects

Compared to other Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai, North Mumbai saw the highest voter turnout at 57%. This increased turnout is expected to benefit BJP candidate Piyush Goyal. Historically, a higher voter turnout across the country has favoured the BJP. After low turnouts in the first two phases of voting, the BJP focused on strategies to boost voter turnout. These efforts, combined with the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena mobilizing voters in Marathi-dominated areas, have contributed to North Mumbai achieving the highest turnout in the city.

The contest between Piyush Goyal and Congress' Bhushan Patil was being seen as one-sided since the beginning.

Among the six assembly segments, Borivali has consistently given the highest votes to the BJP, with this election seeing a 62.61% turnout. This is expected to benefit the BJP significantly.

Dahisar and Charkop, both Marathi-majority areas, also saw considerable voter turnout. The strong efforts by the Shinde faction in these areas suggest that the votes here might also favor the BJP.

Last year, North Mumbai had a turnout of around 60%, providing the BJP with a lead of 465,000 votes. Replicating this margin is the challenge for Union Minister Piyush Goyal in this election.

Voter Turnout by Assembly Constituency

| Assembly Constituency | 2024 Voter Turnout |

|-----------------------|--------------------|

| Dahisar | 159,037 |

| Borivali | 199,655 |

| Magathane | 162,851 |

| Kandivali East | 152,162 |

| Charkop | 177,503 |

| Malad West | 180,537 |

| *Total* | *1,031,745* |

This data highlights the strong voter engagement in North Mumbai, suggesting a potentially favorable outcome for the BJP-Mahayuti alliance.