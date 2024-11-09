Mumbai: NRI Businessman Arrested in Sexual Assault Case; Court Grants Police Custody Until November 11

A 40-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) businessman, identified as Sanket Patel, has been arrested by the Airport Police on charges of sexual assault. The court has remanded him to police custody until November 11. Patel is accused of luring a 23-year-old woman into a relationship under the pretext of marriage and subsequently exploiting her.

The 23-year-old victim, who resides in Pune with her family, initially met Patel on a private dating app last year. Patel introduced himself as a native of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, now living in the United States, where he holds citizenship and runs his own business. Although he is married, Patel allegedly claimed to be single, building a close relationship with the woman and proposing marriage. After frequent contact, the victim developed feelings for him and accepted his proposal. In July of last year, Patel traveled to Mumbai, where he met the woman for the first time at the Hotel in Sahar.

During their meeting, Patel allegedly assaulted the victim. Assuring her of marriage, he persuaded her to keep silent about the incident. The relationship progressed, and the victim later traveled abroad with Patel, where they reportedly engaged in a physical relationship multiple times. Patel secretly recorded these interactions on his mobile phone, later using the recordings to blackmail her.

Eventually, the victim discovered that Patel was married and lived with his family in the U.S., causing her significant emotional distress. According to the complaint, Patel exploited her trust from July 2023 to June 2024, establishing a physical relationship with her in both Mumbai and abroad under false promises of marriage. After learning of the deception, the victim informed her family, who advised her to file a police complaint. Following this, the Airport Police registered a case against Patel, including charges under the IT Act.

Once the case was filed, police launched a search for Patel. They received information indicating he was currently in Ahmedabad, leading a special team to detain him for questioning. During interrogation, Patel allegedly confessed to the allegations.