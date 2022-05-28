Mumbai: Ola cab driver arrested for molesting a 15-yr-old girl
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 28, 2022 10:41 AM 2022-05-28T10:41:06+5:30 2022-05-28T10:42:10+5:30
In a shocking incident, an Ola cab driver arrested was from Goregaon in Mumbai for allegedly molesting a 15-yr-old girl & making obscene gestures towards her on 25 May. The case was registered by Aarey Police Station. The accused has been sent to Police custody till 30 May, said PSI Sachin Panchal.
The accused has been identified as Murari Kumar Singh, a 29-year-old, who lives in Goregaon. He is originally from Bihar. We are also finding out if he has any prior cases against him, he added.
The accused has been identified as Murari Kumar Singh, a 29-year-old, who lives in Goregaon. He is originally from Bihar. We are also finding out if he has any prior cases against him: PSI Sachin Panchal