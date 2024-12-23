Mumbai: Ola Cab Driver Killed by 2 Brothers After Car Grazes Scooter and Injures Mother, Accused Arrested

Two brothers were arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly killing an Ola cab driver after his car grazed their scooter and injured their mother. The accused, identified as Mohammad Rafiq Sharif Abbas Ali Shaikh (35) and Abdul Karim Shaikh (30), run a scrap shop in Shivaji Nagar. The victim, Adil Talim Khan (38), was a resident of the same area.

The incident took place on Saturday, December 21, when Khan was retrieving his car from a parking spot next to the accused's shop. Khan’s car reportedly grazed the brothers' scooter, causing it to fall and injure their mother. Mohammad Rafiq Shaikh, who was present at the time, argued with Khan. Eyewitnesses intervened and separated them before the situation escalated.

Two hours later, Khan returned with two others and assaulted Mohammad Rafiq Shaikh. In retaliation, the brothers planned to kill Khan. Around 11 p.m. the same day, the accused entered Khan's home armed with a chopper and knife. They stabbed Khan multiple times in the head, chest, abdomen, and thigh.

Khan's neighbors rushed to his aid and took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The neighbors alerted the police, who launched an investigation into the murder. Following a complaint from Khan’s wife, the police arrested the accused from their home area.

The two brothers have been charged with murder and are currently in police custody.