Mumbai Fire: One Dead, Three Injured After Blaze Breaks Out in Kanakia Samarpan Tower in Borivali

One died, and three were injured in a fire that broke out in Kanakia Samarpan Tower located in Mumbai's Borivali area on Thursday, July 25.

According to the information, a blaze erupted at around 12:37 PM today at Kanakia Samarpan Tower opposite Magathane Metro Station in Borivali East. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) was rushed to the scene after receiving the information along with the local police. Adani Electricity, 108 Ambulance and ward staff were also at the fire site.

Fire breaks out in Kanakia Samarpan Tower in Boriwali area of Mumbai. One dead and three injured. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2024

The fire erupted due to the electrical wiring and cables in the electric duct, spreading from the first to the sixth floor of the 22-story residential building. Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze by 1:02 PM on Thursday.

Four injured identified as – Ranjana Rajput (59), Shivni Rajput (26) and Shobha Savle (70) – suffered from suffocation. They were rushed to Apex Hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable.