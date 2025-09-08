Mumbai: Over 100 Mobile Phones, Several Gold Chains Stolen During Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan

The immersion procession of Lalbaugcha Raja, considered the most prominent and popular Ganesh idol of Mumbai, once again witnessed a massive turnout of lakhs of devotees. The journey from Lalbaug to Girgaon Chowpatty, which takes nearly 32 to 35 hours, saw heavy crowds thronging for a glimpse of their beloved deity. However, amidst the devotional fervour, miscreants took advantage of the rush, leaving several devotees as victims of theft.

According to police sources, over 100 incidents of mobile phone theft were reported during this year’s procession. Outside the Kalachowki Police Station, long queues of devotees were seen waiting to file complaints. Police have officially registered 10 cases so far, of which 4 have been solved, recovering 4 stolen phones. Three accused have been arrested in connection with these cases.

Apart from mobile thefts, gold chain snatching was also reported in significant numbers. Police confirmed that seven such cases were registered, six of which have already been cracked. Two gold chains were recovered, and as many as 12 accused have been taken into custody. Meanwhile, Bhoiwada Police have also registered cases related to the use of drones.

Deputy Commissioner of Police R. Ragasudha said, “So far, four accused have been arrested in connection with mobile thefts, while 12 persons are in custody for chain-snatching cases. Around 50 mobile theft complaints are under investigation, and efforts are on to trace the culprits.”

Like every year, organised gangs of mobile thieves and chain snatchers were active in the immersion processions, especially in the Lalbaug area, where hundreds of devotees fell prey to their tricks. The dense crowd, constant jostling and separation of devotees gave miscreants an easy opportunity.

Despite heightened security and police deployment during Ganeshotsav, the incidents have raised serious concerns. Police have appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and keep their mobile phones, jewellery, and valuables safe while attending such crowded religious events.

The thefts during Lalbaugcha Raja’s immersion not only dampened the festive spirit for many devotees but also posed a significant challenge for the police, who, however, managed to solve some cases swiftly.