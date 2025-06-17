Mumbai: Passengers Injured After BEST Bus Collides With Tempo on Aarey Colony Road in Goregaon

Several passengers were injured after a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus collided with a pickup truck on Aarey Colony Road in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Tuesday morning, June 17. The accident led to a significant traffic jam during peak hours. 

According to the local police, some bus passengers suffered minor injuries in an accident. Police officials from Aarey station are investigating the incident at the site.

