Mumbai: Passengers Injured After BEST Bus Collides With Tempo on Aarey Colony Road in Goregaon

Several passengers were injured after a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus collided with a pickup truck on Aarey Colony Road in Mumbai's Goregaon area on Tuesday morning, June 17. The accident led to a significant traffic jam during peak hours.

A head-on collision between a BEST bus and a tempo on Mumbai’s Aarey Colony Road caused a traffic jam. Some bus passengers suffered minor injuries. Police officials from Aarey station are on site: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/gSwo5C23LS — IANS (@ians_india) June 17, 2025

According to the local police, some bus passengers suffered minor injuries in an accident. Police officials from Aarey station are investigating the incident at the site.