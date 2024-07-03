Mumbai: Path Clears for BMC's Proposed Ambitious Central Park at Racecourse

The path has been cleared to develop an international standard 'Mumbai Central Public Park' spanning approximately 300 acres, which includes about 120 acres from the Mahalaxmi Racecourse land and around 175 acres from the Mumbai Coastal Road project.

Out of the total 211 acres of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, approximately 91 acres have been leased to The Royal Western India Turf Club Limited (RWITCL) for 30 years, following an agreement signed in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. As a result, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now acquired 120 acres of this land.

For over 100 years, the entire 211-acre plot of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse was leased to RWITCL.

“After the lease agreement expired a few years ago, the BMC consistently put forth efforts to reclaim this land for public benefit. The challenge was to find a mutually agreeable solution amidst various legal, statutory, and administrative hurdles,” said a senior civic official. The effort has finally borne fruit, enabling the BMC to actualize the concept of an international standard 'Mumbai Central Public Park,' envisioned by Chief Minister Shinde.

Following the expiration of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse lease, the Maharashtra government recently approved the transfer of 120 acres of the total plot to the BMC. The remaining 91 acres will be leased to RWITCL from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2053, for a 30-year period. The lease agreement was signed on July 2, 2024, in the presence of CM Shinde.

“With 91 acres of the racecourse land handed over to RWITCL, the remaining 120 acres are now under the possession of the BMC. This 120-acre area, combined with the 175 acres from the Mumbai Coastal Road project, totals nearly 300 acres. The BMC will expedite the development of an international standard 'Mumbai Central Public Park,' akin to those in New York and London,” said the official.