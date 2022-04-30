Mumbai: Patients facing 'high blood pressure' issues increasing due to heat wave

Mumbaikars who are bothered by the rising heat are facing various problems due to the extreme heat. The problem of high blood pressure is on the rise and the number of patients coming to private and public hospitals with high blood pressure has increased in the last few days.

There is a heat wave in the state including Mumbai. The temperature in Mumbai has recently reached 41 degrees Celsius. Rising heat causes a variety of physical problems. Medical experts have pointed out that it has the highest number of blood pressure complaints. Even in hot weather, many people tend to eat spicy, oily foods. Doctors say that is also causing a lot of trouble.

Doctors are saying that the problem of patients suffering from high blood pressure has exacerbated in hot weather. 'Those who are starting to have this problem, not paying attention to it at the right time, the severity of these symptoms increases. Therefore, it is necessary to check whether there is a problem of blood pressure or diabetes', said a doctor.

Due to heat, water escapes from the body through sweat. Dehydration can lead to physical discomfort. Those who have high blood pressure should not miss their pill. Doctors have also pointed out that high blood pressure can lead to other complications.