Mumbai: Police Arrest Accused After 26 Years for Attacking Cops During Robbery in Malad

After 26 years, Dindoshi Police have successfully arrested the accused involved in an armed robbery in Malad, during which the criminals attacked the police team with stones. The accused, identified as 55-year-old Shankar Bajirao Kale, alias Nana, had fled after being released on bail following a six-month jail term. After years of evasion, the police finally managed to apprehend him.

On October 5, 1996, an armed robbery was carried out by the infamous Chaddi Baniyan Gang near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Malad's Ellora Cooperative Society. As the accused tried to flee the scene, patrolling police officers attempted to apprehend them. However, the gang responded violently by pelting stones and launching deadly attacks on the officers. Several police personnel, as well as witnesses, were critically injured in the attack. In response, the police were forced to fire in self-defense, during which the gang leader was shot dead in an encounter.

However, four of his accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness, taking the stolen loot with them. Following the seriousness of the incident, senior officials ordered a special operation involving the local police and the Crime Branch to capture the culprits. As a result of this special drive, three of the gang members, including Shankar Kale, were arrested from the Sambhajinagar area. Kale spent six months in jail but was released on bail.

Soon after being granted bail, Shankar Kale absconded and failed to appear for further court hearings. Consequently, the police launched another special operation to locate him. During their search, they received information that Kale was hiding in Ekta Chawl, located on K.K. Ganguli Marg in Santacruz. Acting on this information, the police team began surveillance in plain clothes. Eventually, they spotted Kale when he came to a nearby grocery shop to make a purchase. Once his identity was confirmed, the police took him into custody for further questioning.