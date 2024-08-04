Mumbai Police Arrest Two in Jitendra Awhad Vehicle Attack Case

Mumbai: In the case of the attack on Jitendra Awhad's vehicle, Mumbai Police have arrested two individuals. The Dongri police apprehended the suspects, including Shravan Dubey, who was identified as the driver of the vehicle during the attack. The incident occurred while Awhad, a former minister and MLA from the Sharad Pawar faction, was returning to Mumbai from Thane.

According to the police, Shravan Dubey and the other accused followed Awhad's vehicle before launching the attack. Shravan was arrested by the crime branch police in Raigad and subsequently handed over to the Dongri police. Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

On August 1st, members of the Swaraj organization attacked Awhad's vehicle. A case has been registered against the organization's general secretary, Dhananjay Jadhav, and Ankrish Kadam in connection with the attack. Jadhav has claimed responsibility for the incident, prompting the police to search for both individuals. A video surfaced showing the vehicle being attacked with sticks and rods.

Despite a police vehicle following the suspects, three attackers managed to assault Awhad's vehicle. The Swaraj organization is reportedly upset with Awhad over his statements about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje and is demanding an apology from him.